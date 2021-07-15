Tracking more rounds of heavy rain, risk for gusty storms to wrap the workweek

TONIGHT

Isolated downpours and thunderstorms will occur at times tonight, especially early. It will remain humid and mild with lows in the upper 60s. Though the chance for storms fades into the night, we will still have a few isolated downpours at times late overnight toward daybreak.

FRIDAY

Friday is going to be humid and soggy at times. Rounds of downpours and thunderstorms will work through the region as an approaching cold front stalls over the area. This will be the focal point for bouts of heavy rain and thunderstorms. An isolated strong storm, capable of producing severe wind gusts, is possible. The bigger threat will be localized areas of flash flooding due to rounds of heavy rain. It remains humid and highs will be in the lower 80s.

Rounds of heavy rain and storms will continue into Friday night. The risk for localized flooding will also remain elevated. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s for overnight lows and continued humid conditions.

SATURDAY

Saturday will start off with a continued chance for some heavy downpours or thunderstorms. We will have a lot of clouds around keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for highs. The stalled cold front will finally clear the area and allow for some drier air to start building into the region. While scattered rain and storms remain a high likelihood in the morning, the risk fades into the late afternoon. Expect much drier weather into Saturday night, and it will be a little cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern turns drier heading into Sunday. While an isolated sprinkle or shower may occur, it won’t be as soggy as the next two days. The workweek begins with a little sunshine and temperatures warming back up. We will have a chance for a few showers or storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as another cold front crosses through the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.