Tracking more rain and a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy into the evening with scattered showers developing around the region. A warm front lifting through the area will touch off occasional showers with a chance for an isolated rumble of thunder early tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by early morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be warm and breezy as a cold front approaches the Valley. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning. Occasional showers or sprinkles are possible. The bulk of the rain will come in the afternoon and evening. Expect a spike in temperatures, to around 70°, for the afternoon with a strong southerly breeze developing. An occasional gust to 30MPH is possible. Rain develops through the afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms, too. The rain chances will be highest after 2PM.

Rain is likely and may be steady at times through Wednesday evening and early into the night. Off and on showers will continue into Thursday morning. Lows will fall to the lower to mid-50s.

THURSDAY

We will continue seeing scattered showers around the area throughout the day. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible the temperatures will remain mild, reaching the lower 60s for daytime highs. Colder air comes Thursday evening as a stronger cold front sweeps through the region. Overnight lows into Friday fall to the mid-40s. Scattered showers will continue overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s. There will be spotty showers and sprinkles around through the day with cloudy skies. The news is good for the start of the weekend with sunshine returning and temperatures warming back up. Highs will be in the 60s both days this weekend. Saturday is looking nice but some rain is expected Sunday.

