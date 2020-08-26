Tracking more chances of rain and strong storms in the valley

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKMuch cooler this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Mostly clear skies gives way to mostly sunny for this morning. Increasing clouds and isolated showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon today. Strong to severe storms are possible. High in the low to mid 80's. Becoming more humid this afternoon and tonight as a warm front lifts North through the Valley.

Isolated shower or storm possible before midnight, with partly cloudy and muggy weather overnight. Low in the lower 70's.

HUMID WITH AFTERNOON STORMS THURSDAYMostly sunny and humid for Thursday with scattered storms developing into the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible.High in the upper 80's.

WET WEATHER THURSDAY NIGHT AND FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAYShowers and storms likely Thursday night, with a low around 70°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday. High in the low to mid 80's but it will be humid. Showers likely Friday night with isolated thunderstorms. Low in the upper 60's.Scattered showers and storms likely for Saturday. High in the mid to upper 70's. Cloudy for Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 60's.

NICE SUNDAY AND MONDAY Morning clouds Sunday with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High in the mid 70's. Cooler and less humid Sunday and Sunday night. Low in the mid to upper 50's. Sunny skies and cool for Monday, with a high in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the upper 50's.

ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYLow 80's on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Warmer Tuesday night, with isolated storm chance. Low in the upper 60's. Isolated storms for Wednesday, and a high in the mid to upper 70's.