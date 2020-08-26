Tracking more chances of rain and strong storms in the valley

WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated showers or a storm possible through the evening and overnight hours.
- Warm and muggy conditions have arrived back into the region and will stick with us as we go into the end of the week. Overnight lows tonight will drop only to around 70 degrees. Temperatures Thursday will be back in the mid to upper 80s and staying uncomfortable.
- Multiple chances of strong to severe weather will return to the forecast Thursday and Friday afternoons. Any storm that develops Thursday afternoon and Friday have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and flooding rainfall where storms persist.
- Hurricane Laura is a very strong storm this evening and will be making landfall on the Gulf Coast overnight. As the storm gets pulled north while weakening Thursday and Friday it will merge up with another system over our area and spread the risk of widespread steady rainfall and cloudy conditions into Saturday.
- Cooler and more comfortable conditions with drier weather will be in the forecast as we wrap up the weekend.
