Tracking light snow tonight, additional accumulating snow expected Tuesday night

An active period ahead with several chances for some snowflakes, of which, Tuesday night comes with the greatest potential for some widespread accumulations

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies overnight with continued, light snow showers or flurries. We won’t see a whole lot of accumulation with totals amounting to 1″ or less by daybreak. Temperatures drop to the mid-20s for overnight lows. This will allow for some patchy slick spots. Pay particular attention to bridges/overpasses overnight and in the morning. It will be blustery with wind chills as low as the middle to upper teens at times.

TUESDAY

A cloudy and blustery Tuesday is ahead. Highs will return to the lower 30s with a “feels like” temperature in the 20s when you factor in the wind. We will have a chance at a few stray snow flurries or light snow showers during the day. The chance for snow will increase Tuesday night.

A cold front sweeps through the area into Tuesday night, touching off more snow showers for the area. Snow becomes likely Tuesday evening and continues into the night. Accumulation of around 0.5″ – 2″ will occur between the late evening and Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will fall to the middle to lower 20s overnight with blustery winds continuing. This will allow for wind chills between 10° – 20° overnight. The cold temperatures will aid snow in sticking to pavement and roadways. Slick travel will be possible into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected through the early morning. Watch for slick travel conditions for the morning commute. Occasional snow showers and flurries will linger through the day. Additional accumulation of 1″ or less will be possible. It will be cold and blustery with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Though the chance for snow looks much lower into Wednesday evening and overnight, isolated flurries or pockets of light snow can’t be completely ruled out. It will be a mostly cloudy night with lows in the lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though there are several chances for a little light snow after Wednesday, the next storm system that has the potential to have moderate to significant impacts looks like Monday. That storm system will bring the risk for a wintry mix and/or snow to the area. This is still several days out and the data remains very inconsistent in the track, timing and precipitation type for our area. It is something we will continue to watch during the week and will keep you updated on, both on air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.