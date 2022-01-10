Tracking lake effect snow tonight, another cold start Tuesday

TONIGHT

Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue this evening and into the night. Snowfall won’t add up to too much, with accumulations of a dusting of 1″ possible. A few pockets of around 2″ are possible, especially into the northern snow belt. With cold temps, snow won’t have any trouble sticking and dustings on roads are possible. Slick spots from both snow and patchy black ice will be possible through morning. Temperatures drop to the lower teens overnight. Brisk winds continue and will drive wind chills down to around 0° overnight through daybreak.

TUESDAY

A few snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast Tuesday morning. Everyone has a chance to encounter a passing flurry or snow shower but most of what we see will be in the northern snow belt. A quick dusting isn’t out of the question early Tuesday but areas seeing any additional accumulation will be few. The chance for snow tapers into the afternoon with partly sunny skies. It will remain cold with highs in the lower 20s and daytime wind chills between 5° – 15° through the day.

Tuesday night will be dry for the area. We will have a mostly clear sky early in the night with increasing clouds toward Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be at their coldest early into the night. Expect temps slowly climbing from the lower 20s toward the middle to upper 20s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

We will have a warmer day as highs jump to around 40° Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and an uptick in winds. The breezy afternoon means the feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s to lower 30s through the day. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. Dry weather continues and overnight temperatures won’t be as cold. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front sweeps through the area Thursday. We will have a chance for a few snow showers Thursday. Any snow may mix with a little rain with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Colder air returns to end the workweek with highs falling to the upper 20s Friday. Friday is looking partly sunny for the Valley. Skies become mostly cloudy Saturday with temperatures falling to the lower 20s for highs. Sunday is also looking mostly cloudy with highs warming to around 30°. We will see another chance for snow showers Monday with the potential for some accumulation.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.