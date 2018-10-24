Tracking lake effect showers Video

RISK FOR SHOWERS CONTINUES TUESDAY NIGHT

Winds continue out of the northwest tonight. This, combined with a cooler airmass overhead, means a few passing lake effect showers or sprinkles will continue this evening and through the night. It will be a little cooler than Monday night with lows dropping into the upper 30s. If you look closely, you may see a few snowflakes mixing in with any showers overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

WATCHING FOR A FEW MORE SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

The winds will continue blowing out of the north-northwest Wednesday and the cooler air will continue settling in. Expect some peeks of sunshine through the day with a few lake effect showers or sprinkles at times. The threat for showers will be tapering off into Wednesday evening. It will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

EXPECT A COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT

We will see patchy clouds through Wednesday night and much cooler temperatures. Lows will fall to the lower 30s by daybreak Thursday. Pockets of frost are expected into the morning.

DECENT THURSDAY EXPECTED

High pressure builds into the area briefly Thursday. This will bring a nice amount of sunshine to the area for a large part of the day. Through the afternoon and evening, an increase in the clouds is expected as another storm system prepares to approach the Valley. Highs Thursday will be around 50°.

A LATE-WEEK STORM SYSTEM EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE VALLEY THIS WEEKEND

A storm system developing to the south of the area is expected to approach the region late Friday and carry over into the weekend. Model data continues to show some subtle differences in the onset of the rain, but impacts for high school football are possible. Here's how things are shaping up:

Friday

Expect an increase in the clouds Friday with highs nearing 50°. There is a low chance for a few showers by as early as the late afternoon. Overcast skies are likely through the afternoon and evening.

Friday Night

Timing of the rain arrival remains in question with one model showing the arrival in the evening, the other showing the potential for showers later into the night. At this time, there is a chance for showers during the high school football games. Skies will be overcast through the evening and into the night. The risk for spotty showers is better after midnight. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid to upper 40s at kickoff for Friday football. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Saturday

Models are in better agreement for Saturday, showing the storm system arriving Friday night continuing to move through the region Saturday. At this time, overcast skies are expected with scattered showers through the day. The risk for spotty showers will continue into Saturday evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

WET WEATHER TO CONTINUE LATE-WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK

Another push of cooler air is expected to move into the Valley into early next week. Spotty showers are expected Sunday as a trough of low pressure continues to move into the region. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-40s. We will be in the mid to lower 40s Monday with spotty showers expected to continue. Both Sunday and Monday look fairly cloudy.

Some peeks of sunshine will return Tuesday. The risk for showers is lower, but isolated showers and sprinkle cannot be ruled out. The chance for any showers is greatest through the morning Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to lower 40s.