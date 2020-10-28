Tracking drier weather for a brief period today

WEDNESDAY MORNING WEATHER HEADLINES
- After a gloomy and cloudy start once again to the day on Wednesday, a little bit of sunshine is expected into Wednesday afternoon as high pressure sneaks into the region for a brief time today. Highs will be in the middle 50’s for your Wednesday.
- Steady rain returns after midnight into Thursday morning. The rain sticks with us for the entire day Thursday accompanied with cooler temperatures. Highs Thursday will only make it into the mid to upper 40s.
- The cool weather sticks around Thursday night as even an isolated wet snowflake is possible as we go into Friday morning. Weather does improve Friday night though but we stay chilly.
- Halloween weekend starts dry on Saturday but tracking more showers for Sunday into Monday morning. Another shot at a couple snowflakes early in the day Monday.
- Better weather moving in for the middle of next week.