Tracking drier weather for a brief period today

TUESDAY OUTLOOKLight rain or drizzle at times today. Temperatures in the mid 40's this morning. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees, upper 40's for today.

COOLER TONIGHTSlight shower chance tonight, mainly before 10pm. Low in the mid to upper 30's.

NICE DAY WEDNESDAY BEFORE SOGGY WEATHER THURSDAYSunshine and clouds Wednesday. Warmer, with a high in the mid 50's. Chance for a shower overnight into Thursday morning. Low in the lower 40's. Mid 40's for Thursday and rain is likely. Colder into Thursday night. Low in the mid 30's with a isolated showers.

ISOLATED SHOWER FRIDAYCloudy with spotty showers for Friday. High in the mid 40's. Lower 30's Friday night with partly cloudy skies.

NICE WEATHER FOR HALLOWEENSunshine and clouds with a high in the upper 40's for Saturday. Partly cloudy and cool for trick or treating. Low 40's for trick or treating hours. Fall Back, turn the clock back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight low in the mid 30's.

ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY AND MONDAYPartly sunny with an isolated shower chance for the first day of November Sunday. High in the low 50's. Partly cloudy and chilly Sunday night, low in the low to mid 30's. Upper 40's for Monday with a chance for an isolated shower. Low to mid 30's and a slight shower or sprinkle chance Monday night.

DRY FOR ELECTION DAYA bit warmer for Election Day Tuesday, with sunshine and clouds and a high in the low to mid 50's.