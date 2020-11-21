Tracking dreary weather, rain, and a chance for some snowflakes this weekend

Low pressure moving through the region this weekend will bring rain to the Valley and a chance for some of that rain to mix with snow -- Hour-by-hour walkthrough here:

TONIGHT

Winds will start to come down tonight with scattered clouds around the area. It will be a little cooler. Overnight lows drop to around 40°. Skies will become overcast toward early morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Lots of clouds around for Saturday. Temperatures won’t be as warm with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s. There will be a low chance for a few sprinkles or a little patchy drizzle during the day. Rain becomes more likely into Saturday night..

Saturday Night

Rain chances will be climbing after midnight. Rain showers are expected to develop as temperatures drop to the mid-30s. The drop in temperatures will allow for rain to mix with snow overnight. There is also a chance for rain to make a full changeover to snow, primarily north of Youngstown. Ground temperatures will be above freezing, but a coating of snow is possible on colder surfaces like grassy areas and patios toward daybreak. The best chance for seeing snowflakes will be to the north of Youngstown.

Sunday

Sunday isn’t looking like the nicest of days. A mix of rain and snow will be ongoing at sunrise. Any mixing with snow will quickly transition back over to all rain by mid-morning. Rounds of showers will continue through the day with cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the lower to mid-40s. Rain showers continue Sunday evening and will start to let up a bit after midnight. Isolated showers remain possible into Monday morning with lows returning to the mid-30s. Any showers lingering around the area overnight may mix with a little snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

The early part of the upcoming week is looking chilly. A storm system approaching the region mid-week will bring more rain to the area Wednesday. The timing of this system is something we will be monitoring through the weekend. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday and it currently looks like some lingering showers will be possible Thanksgiving morning.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.