Tracking better chance for some Thursday thunderstorms; soaring temps this weekend

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue overnight. A brief, heavier downpour or an isolated thunderstorm are also possible. It will be a mild night and a little humid, too. Lows will be around 60°.

THURSDAY

Rain chances remain high Thursday as an area of low pressure exits the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will be a window in the afternoon where clouds may break enough for a touch of sunshine. Any sun will both offer a quick boost to temperatures into the lower to mid-70s and will also increase our chances for some afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Expect scattered showers in the morning with a chance for an isolated storm, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Though the risk is low, there is a slight chance for an isolated storm to approach severe thresholds for strong wind gusts. The timing of that threat will be during the afternoon into the early evening.

As the sun sets, we will start seeing rain chances coming down. Continued scattered rain and storms through the evening become more isolated after midnight. Clouds will also start to break up a bit heading into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be back around 60°.

FRIDAY

Rain chances will be much lower Friday but still not at zero. Friday will also be a lot warmer and will have a lot more sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies during the day. Highs will jump to around 80°. There will be a chance for a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms to develop. The best chance at seeing any raindrops will be during the mid-afternoon into the early evening. Any rain that can develop will dissipate into Friday night. Skies will clear out overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure takes over into the weekend and brings a few dry days with much warmer weather returning. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine and are currently looking like great pool days. If you have yard work to do, maybe consider tackling that Saturday because temperatures will soar into the 80s this weekend and will be approaching 90° early next week.

