Tracking a slow warm-up through the week

TONIGHT

We will have occasional snow showers and flurries on what is going to be another cold night. This will be a light, fluffy snow and may add up to an isolated 1″ in spots. Otherwise, just looking at a chance for a dusting with scattered clouds. Temperatures drop to the lower teens by daybreak Tuesday.



TUESDAY

A stray flurry is possible early Tuesday morning. The morning will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect scattered clouds into the afternoon with highs climbing toward the upper 20s.

Tuesday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies. Lows return to the teens. We drop to around 14° by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a decent day with sunshine and scattered clouds. Our warming trend continues with temperatures returning to the 30s. Highs for the afternoon warm to around 35°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue warming through the end of the week. The next storm system to impact the area approaches late Friday. Wet weather and snowflakes are expected this weekend.

