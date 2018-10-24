Tracking a late-week storm system with impacts likely into weekend Video

EXPECT A COLDER NIGHT

A few showers or sprinkles remain possible through the evening Wednesday. The threat for showers ends early into the night. Clouds are expected to clear out a bit and this will aid temperatures in turning cold. Lows will fall to around 30° by daybreak Thursday. Pockets of frost are expected into the morning.

DECENT THURSDAY EXPECTED

High pressure builds into the area briefly Thursday. This will bring a nice amount of sunshine to the area for a large part of the day. Through the afternoon and evening, an increase in the clouds is expected as another storm system prepares to approach the Valley. Highs Thursday will be around 50°.

TURNING OVERCAST THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds will continue streaming into the area Thursday night. We will see skies turn overcast by daybreak Friday. This helps keep temperatures from falling as much with lows in the upper 30s expected for the morning commute Friday.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE VALLEY INTO THE WEEKEND

A storm system developing to the south of the area is expected to approach the region late Friday and carry over into the weekend. Model data continues to show some subtle differences in the onset of the rain and placement of the rain for the start of the weekend. Impacts for high school football are possible, as is wet weather for the start of the weekend. Here's how things are shaping up:

Friday

Expect a mainly overcast day Friday with highs climbing to the lower 50s. There is a low chance for a few showers as early as the late afternoon. As the rain approaches, it will have to overcome some drier air that will be in the region and any rain in the afternoon is expected to be light and isolated.

Friday Night

Timing of the rain arrival remains in question Friday evening. Showers are expected to approach the area and rain is possible during high school football games. However, as the rain arrives, there will be drier air in place. That dry air will cause a lot of the rain to initially evaporate. The potential for showers is greater later into the night as the atmosphere moistens up a bit. But showers or sprinkles can not be ruled out during high school football at this time. Skies will be overcast through the evening and into the night. Temperatures are likely to be in the upper 40s to around 50° at kickoff for Friday football. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Saturday

Overcast skies are expected through the day Saturday, too. A storm system moving through the region does keep the risk for showers in the forecast. Rain is a greater threat as you head east of the Valley but spotty showers and sprinkles are expected through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

WET WEATHER TO CONTINUE LATE-WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK

We will be between storm systems Sunday as Saturday's storm moves up the east coast and a trough of low pressure approaches from the west. The day does look mainly cloudy and we will have a chance for a few showers through the day. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-40s. Another area of low pressure moving through the region will bring more showers to the area Monday. It will be another cloudy day with highs reaching the mid 40s.

Peeks of sunshine will return Tuesday and the risk for showers is lower. A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures return to around 50° Wednesday with some sunshine expected.