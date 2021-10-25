Tracking a chilly and blustery Tuesday, a few dry days for yardwork mid-week

TONIGHT

A cold front will slip through the region this evening. The front will be accompanied by a round of showers and a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm. Winds shift early tonight, becoming northwesterly. That will pull in cooler air and will touch off some more scattered showers and sprinkles off the lake. Blustery winds develop later tonight with gusts in the 30MPH range possible.

TUESDAY

Your Tuesday will be dreary and cool. Expect overcast skies with occasional showers and sprinkles throughout the day. Winds are also going to be a bit blustery. Gusts in the 30MPH range are possible at times. The temperatures won’t move very much. We will fall to the mid-40s by mid-morning and struggle to warm back to the upper 40s in the afternoon.

While scattered bouts of showers or sprinkles will continue into the evening, rain chances will start to come down Tuesday night. Skies will stay mainly cloudy and the blustery winds will also come down to more of a light breeze. Temperatures drop to the mid-40s by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be one of the two days during the week that are looking good for some yardwork. Wednesday morning will still be pretty cloudy. The clouds will be thinning out into the afternoon, with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s and it will be a dry day. We will be partly to mostly clear Wednesday night. The overnight lows will be slightly cooler, dropping to the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at another dry day Thursday with warmer temperatures. Thursday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the entire forecast period with some sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. That will be another day to tend to the leaves in your yard because Friday and the start of the weekend aren’t looking as nice. Our next storm system approaches Thursday night with clouds and rain expected Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for highs Friday and will struggle to near 50° Saturday. Saturday will also have a lot of clouds with bouts of showers and sprinkles. We end the weekend with a few lingering morning showers or sprinkles Sunday. Rain chances fade into the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid-50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.