Tracking a better chance of rain showers into your day Thursday

THUNDERSTORM RISK FOR THE EVENING

While the risk for severe weather has lowered a bit this evening, the chance of thunderstorms will be around for the evening and early overnight hours. Any storm that might spark up could produce some gusty winds. Lows tonight only drop to around 60 degrees for Thursday morning.

RAIN BECOMING LIKELY THURSDAY

An area of low pressure with a large storm system to our west will approach the region into the day Thursday. This will increase rain chances into the first part of Thursday morning and stay off and on into Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will only reach the mid-60s.

BETTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

After the chance of a few leftover showers early Friday, better weather is taking shape for the weekend. Sun and clouds will be around Saturday and Sunday with increasing temperatures. It will be a cold night Friday into Saturday morning but we’ll recover into the low to mid-60s Saturday afternoon and well into the 70s on Sunday.

RAIN CHANCES EARLY NEXT WEEK

The unsettled weather pattern returns to the area into the middle of next week. Several chances of showers will return Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be near or above normal into the upper 60s and lower 70s.