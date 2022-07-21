The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred Wednesday evening in northern Ohio. The estimated maximum wind speed reached 105MPH. The tornado was on the ground for 2.24 miles.

When did the tornado occur and how far from the Youngstown area was the storm?

The tornado touched down in Shreve, Ohio. That is just south of Wooster, Ohio in Wayne county. The National Weather Service in Cleveland estimates the tornado touched down around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 in southern Wayne County. The tornado was only on the ground for four minutes, lifting at 8:59 p.m. about 2.24 miles away in northern Holmes County. This is what radar looked like at the time of touchdown.

Radar at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, shows the storm at the time the tornado occurred. Notice the “hook” return around Shreve, Ohio. The two red dots with a tornado image indicate the path of the tornado according to the National Weather Service.

Shreve, Ohio is in Wayne County, Ohio. It is located to the south-southwest of Wooster and to the north-northwest of Millersburg, Ohio in Holmes County. That is roughly 75 miles southwest of Youngstown, Ohio.

Did the tornado cause any damage?

The tornado did cause some damage. The National Weather Service worked with the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency to locate the touchdown location. They discovered a touchdown point around 400 feet north of Centerville Road in Shreve, Ohio where a barn was destroyed. The tornado moved east-southeast along that road and destroyed a second barn while also damaging the roofs of two other barns. A storage shelter was also reported damaged along with several snapped and uprooted trees along Centerville Road and Schaaf Road. Below is the tornado track and information from the National Weather Service storm survey report.