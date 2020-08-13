Toasty temperatures and watching for a stray shower Thursday

A washout isn't expected but an isolated shower can't be ruled out Thursday afternoon. Temperatures stay warm to end the week but are trending cooler in the extended outlook:

TONIGHT

It will become less humid through the evening. The overnight will be comfortable with a low in the mid-60s. Scattered clouds will continue across the area into the morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off feeling comfortable but will become increasingly more humid into the afternoon. Expect periods of sunshine with scattered clouds through the day. There will be a very low chance at a stray shower or two into the mid-afternoon through early evening. Any rain that can develop is expected to be isolated in coverage and short lived. It will be a toasty afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Any isolated showers that develop will taper into the evening. Look for a few scattered clouds into Thursday night. Lows will drop to the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

We will stay toasty Friday. The day is looking dry with partly sunny skies. Highs warm to the upper 80s again. Clouds will be on the increase Friday night with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s. We will have to keep an eye out for some overnight rain working into the area into Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend present a big challenge in the current model data. Rain chances hinge on a storm system moving toward the region from the south-southwest and the associated moisture being pulled into the Valley. Saturday has the potential to be rather soggy but not all of the data is in agreement on that with some of the model data holding off rain until Saturday evening. Our team will be fine-tuning the forecast into the weekend as we get better data on the approaching storm system. Current thinking is a high likelihood of mostly cloudy to overcast skies but low confidence in the timing and amount of rain. The risk for showers and storms will carry over into Sunday, but rain chances Sunday also hings on the track of the weekend storm system.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.