Toasty but not quite as humid Friday

Dew points come down a bit into Friday, making it feel a little less sticky. Temperatures, however, will continue to climb into the weekend. Here's the outlook:

FRIDAY

Friday will be toasty but isn’t looking as humid as our Thursday. The day begins with a chance for a few pockets of fog and plenty of clouds around. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny through the day. Highs warm to the upper 80s. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly early in the day. Friday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY

The weekend will be quite warm across the Valley. Saturday will have lots of sunshine with some scattered clouds. Highs will rise to the lower 90s. We will have an increase in humidity Saturday night and into Sunday. A warm-front lifting into the region may touch off a few overnight showers, with a better chance for spotty rain and storms Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dew points are expected to rise back into the upper 60s to lower 70s into Sunday which will allow heat indices to near 100° at times. There will be a risk for some showers and thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon and evening.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.