Toasty and more humid weekend ahead — Here’s a look at when to keep an eye out for showers

The weekend won't be a washout by any means but we will have a chance at a few showers and storms. Check out the updated timing of when rain chances will be highest here:

TONIGHT

Another quiet night ahead. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. A little patchy fog is possible in spots. Temperatures drop to around 60° for overnight lows.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We kick off the weekend with a hot and more humid day. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s to near 90°! Expect lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds around. One again, the risk for rain will be low but not zero. An isolated afternoon or evening shower or storm is possible. The chance for any rain is extremely low and will mainly be for areas south of Lisbon. Expect a more humid afternoon with dew points rising back into the 60s. This will make the air feel much more sticky when stepping out.

Saturday night

Rain chances remain very low Saturday evening. It will be warmer and more humid. Lows will be in the mid-60s by daybreak Sunday. Expect partly to mostly clear skies into the night.

Sunday

Rain chances are a little higher Sunday. Skies start off mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny into the afternoon. It will remain humid with highs in the upper 80s. The day won’t be a washout. Everyone has the chance at seeing a shower or storm, but not every community will encounter rain. The showers or storms that bubble up will be the hit-or-miss variety, primarily through the afternoon into the evening. Showers taper off Sunday night with some patchy clouds into the night. It will be mild and humid with lows upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for some spotty showers and storms will continue Monday. Once again, any showers and storms Monday are expected to be hit-and-miss. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will also linger into Tuesday. Highs drop to the mid-80s early in the week but will surge back to the upper 80s to near 90° by late next week.

