Timing out snow, rain, and mixed precipitation into the new year

TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds tonight ahead of 2 systems which will bring a variety of temperatures and precipitation into the area. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Brief snow showers will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Light accumulation
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy through the daylight hours. Rain chances increase into the evening.
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain developing. Mixing with and changing to some snow into Thursday morning. Light slushy accumulation possible.
- THURSDAY: Rain and/or snow showers early will wrap up through the morning. No major snow accumulation expected. The majority of the daylight hours on Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
- THURSDAY NIGHT: A mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain all possible. Warm air advances into the area.
- FRIDAY: Mix early will become all rain as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.
- Better weather for the weekend ahead. A small chance of a rain or snow shower into Saturday and Sunday but as we go into next week, a quiet weather pattern should keep us on the warm side with above normal temperatures into the start of the first full week of January.