Timing out snow, rain, and mixed precipitation into the new year

TUESDAY OUTLOOKWe got a dusting of snow last night, so there couldbe some slick side streets this morning. Partly cloudy and cold this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. Wind chill in the upper teens. High stays below freezing today, with a high around 30°.

SLIGHT SNOW SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHTBrief snow shower possible tonight. Early low in the lower 20's, with temperatures warming into the lower 30's by Daybreak.

RAIN DEVELOPS LATE DAY WEDNESDAYCloudy and warmer tomorrow. High in the low to mid 40's and rain showers developing into the afternoon. Rain likely Wednesday night, mixing with snow into Daybreak.Low in the low to mid 30's.

EARLY MIX THURSDAYRain/snow showers Thursday morning. High in the upper 30's. Lower 30's for Thursday night, with a chance for isolated light snow showers/rain mix.

WINTRY MIX FOR FIRST DAY OF 2021Wintry mix of snow and rain for Friday morning. Chance for rain late morning and afternoon as we warm up into the upper 40's. Upper 30's Friday night, with a chance for isolated rain showers.

EARLY RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY, COOLER SUNDAYMid 40's for Saturday, with early rain showers. Low around 30° Saturday night and mostly cloudy. Upper 30's for Sunday with cloudy skies and a chance for flurries. Upper 20's Sunday night and partly cloudy skies. Upper 30's for Monday and mostly cloudy.