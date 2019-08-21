Thursday showers, then cooling down for the weekend

It will remain mild and muggy tonight along with a chance of a stray shower early tonight. Overnight lows will be a little cooler and drop into the mid-60s by sunrise. Clouds, showers and much cooler temperatures are expected for Thursday. There will also be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid-70s.

Much cooler and drier air will filter in behind this cold front on Thursday and we will start to feel the cooldown on Thursday night as overnight lows drop into the lower 50s.

This August cooldown will continue through the end of this week and into the weekend. Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs only reaching the lower 70s. A little warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Near seasonable normals on Sunday with afternoon temperatures reaching near 80 degrees and still plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend.