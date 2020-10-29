Thursday looking like a washout with temps turning colder into Friday — Here’s when the rain starts

Lots of tropical moisture is being pulled inland across the eastern US as Hurricane Zeta lifts northward. This will result in a wet Thursday for our area -- Here's the timing:

TONIGHT

Rain is making a move to the Valley tonight as moisture associated with Hurricane Zeta is pumped in from the Gulf. Skies will be cloudy with rain developing overnight. Temperatures drop toward the mid-40s overnight.

THURSDAY

Thursday is going to be a washout. Rain develops by sunrise and the remainder of the day will feature rain. Showers may be a little more moderate at times. Rain stays likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs for the day will be around the mid-40s.

The steadier rain will taper off Thursday night, though some lingering showers or drizzle will be possible. This is one of the two time-frames when a few snowflakes are also possible in the forecast. There will be a low chance that a few wet snowflakes mix with any lingering overnight showers as temperatures drop toward the mid-30s. This will be a close call and the chance to see snow is looking very low. Skies remain cloudy overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will be another gloomy day. Skies will be mainly cloudy and it will be a chilly day. Highs will only be in the lower 40s. Pockets of drizzle or a few isolated sprinkles are possible through the day. Clouds will begin clearing out Friday night. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Expect some Halloween sunshine and temps warming to around 50. Halloween night will be mostly clear. Don’t forget–set the clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night! Sunday will start with some sunshine but clouds increase as a strong cold front approaches. That cold front brings a big surge of cold, Arctic air Sunday night. The lake-effect machine will fire up and the rain is likely to change to snow Sunday night with snow, mixing with rain likely into Monday.

