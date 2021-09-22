Thursday is the first full day of the fall season and it comes with hoodie weather

TONIGHT

Our severe threat has ended for the area. Scattered showers continue this evening, becoming more isolated overnight. Skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will turn cooler. Lows will fall to the lower 50s. It will also become less humid overnight as drier air takes over.

THURSDAY

Hoodie weather will help us welcome in the first full day of fall. Temperatures will be in the 50s all day, struggling to near 60°. It will be breezy with gusts to 25 to 30 MPH possible at times. Skies stay mostly cloudy and we will watch for an occasional stray shower or sprinkle. A light breeze continues Thursday night with lots of clouds early. Clouds will be decreasing into Friday morning with lows returning to around 50°.

FRIDAY

Friday will also be a bit breezy and also a tad warmer. Skies will become mostly sunny and highs jump toward the upper 60s. Friday football will take place with dry weather and cool temperatures. We will be in the middle to lower 60s at the start of the games, with temps falling toward the middle 50s by the final plays. Friday night stays mainly clear with lows falling to the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front arrives Saturday with a chance for a couple showers or sprinkles into Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s. Temperatures will start bouncing back Sunday as highs return to the upper 60s with some sun. We will continue warming up early next week, jumping to the mid-70s for highs Monday and Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.