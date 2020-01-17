Thursday evening update on lake effect snow tonight and the weekend storm system

Brrrr! Certainly feeling like January tonight. Watch for slick spots and white-outs this evening. Here's an update on the snow tonight and how much to expect this weekend:

TONIGHT

Scattered lake effect snow showers continue this evening. Bursts of snow, heavy enough to produce occasional white-out conditions, remain a threat through midnight. A shift in winds through the evening will try to drive snowbands further south, into Mahoning and Columbiana counties, for a period of time late this evening/early into the night. Accumulations will be between a trace to 2″ with locally up to 3″ possible under heavy snowbands. Lows drop to the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits at times. Watch for patchy slick spots on roads overnight and Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Friday morning starts off cold with lows in the upper teens. It’ll remain chilly with highs in the upper 20s. A lingering flurry or two is possible early in the morning. Clouds thin out a bit through the day with peeks of sunshine expected through the afternoon.

Clouds build back into the area Friday evening. Snow showers will develop overnight Friday into Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid-20s overnight. A breakdown of the weekend storm system and impacts is below.

WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM TIMING AND IMPACTS

Saturday 12am – 5am

Snow showers develop after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning. A steady snow is likely to occur once the snow begins. Accumulation of around 1″ – 3″ will be possible by sunrise. Road conditions are likely to deteriorate through the night as snow should have no trouble sticking with temperatures in the 20s through the night.

Saturday 5am – 11am

Widespread snow is likely during this time-frame. An additional 1″ to 3″ of snowfall is possible across the area. Roads are likely to be slick during this time after several hours of some steady snowfall. Temperatures will be on the rise during this time-frame, approaching the freezing mark by 11AM. This will allow the changeover to patchy sleet and freezing rain to begin.

Saturday 11am – 2pm

Patchy sleet and freezing rain are possible with slick roads still likely. Howver, temperatures will be climbing above the freezing mark of 32° through this window of time which will help out with road conditions. Still, use caution while driving.

Saturday 2pm – 8pm

Temperatures warm to the upper 30s to near 40° during this time-frame. This will help improve road conditions with a lot of snow-melt likely. Road crews should be able to catch up on clearing out any snow that remains, drastically improving travel conditions. During this time we will see scattered rain showers around the area. Watch for ponding on the roads with slushy puddles likely. Into the evening, temperatures will begin dropping again.

Saturday 8pm – Sunday 5am

Rain will turn back to snow through the late evening as temperatures turn colder. A light accumulation of snow will be possible. Lows drop to around 20° by Sunday morning. The cold air will be enough to freeze up any water or slush on the roads. Slick spots will be an elevated risk with areas of black ice likely by Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be much colder to wrap up the weekend and through early next week. Highs will be in the lower to mid-20s with lows in the teens. Scattered rounds of lake effect snow showers are also expected for the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.