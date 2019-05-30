Thunderstorms with isolated flash flood potential Thursday

*A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COLUMBIANA AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 11PM THURSDAY NIGHT. *

THURSDAY MORNING

Patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the lower 60’s with light rain. Periods of rain and storms today. Rain could be heavy at times. There is a slight risk for some storms to become strong to severe. Gusty winds and hail would be possible with some of the storms as a cold front swings East through the Valley this evening. The main threat continues to be flooding. Saturated grounds and standing water will add to the runoff for localized flooding as storms could produce an inch to an inch and a half in certain spots today. High today in the lower 70’s. Early evening shower or storm threat, with skies clearing a bit after midnight. Low in the mid 50’s.

SUNNY FRIDAY

Drier air works in for partly to mostly sunny skies Friday. High in the mid 70’s.

SHOWER AND STORMS RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND

Slight chance for a late evening and overnight shower or storm into Saturday morning. Low in the mid 50’s Friday night. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely for Saturday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Cooler air works its way into the region Saturday night and into Sunday. Chance for showers and a few storms for Sunday with partly sunny skies. 40% chance for rain Sunday and a high around 70°.

DRY STRETCH NEXT WEEK

Cool and dry going into Monday, Sunday night low in the upper 40’s. A cool but sunny day Monday, high in the mid to upper 60’s. Upper 40’s and mostly clear Monday night. Sunshine and clouds Tuesday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

SLIGHT LATE DAY RISK FOR RAIN WEDNESDAY

Rain might hold off until evening Wednesday. Partly sunny skies with a late day chance for showers or storms. High in the mid 70’s with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Mid 50’s into Thursday morning with a chance for showers. Chance for showers on Thursday, with a high in the upper 70’s.