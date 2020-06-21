Thunderstorms stay in the forecast for your Monday

FATHER'S DAYA toasty and humid Father's Day is setting up for the Valley. Highs will be near 90° and dew points will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. This will allow for heat indices to approach the lower 90s. The day begins with sunny skies. Clouds will begin bubbling up into the early afternoon and we will start keeping an eye out for some spotty showers and thunderstorms developing. Though rain and storms may be limited in coverage through the early afternoon, scattered rain and thunderstorms become more likely into the late-afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorms may be able to produce locally heavy rainfall. Localized flooding or pockets of flash flooding may be possible through the afternoon and early evening. Unlike the last several days when afternoon storms have developed, the chance for storms won't fizzle out after sunset. We will have the chance for scattered rain and storms around the area Sunday night and some spotty rain or storms are possible into Monday morning. It will be a warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s.