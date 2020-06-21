Closings and delays
Thunderstorms stay in the forecast for your Monday

The stormy weather pattern sticks around through Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy tonight with a few leftover showers…lows in the upper 60s
— Mostly cloudy Monday with scattered thunderstorms…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with thunderstorms likely…highs in the low 80s
— Isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs around 80
— A spotty shower possible Friday…highs in the low 80s
— Scattered thunderstorms possible next Saturday…highs in the mid 80s
— More scattered thunderstorms possible next Sunday…highs in the mid 80s

