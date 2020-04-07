Thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday and a few may be strong — Here’s a look at the timing

Tuesday isn't going to be as nice of a day with some rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may be a little feisty -- Here's a walk-through of what to expect:

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase tonight with a chance for a sprinkle overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for overnight lows. The chance for rain increases a bit toward morning with spotty showers or sprinkles possible.

TUESDAY

Severe Outlook

Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday. The chance for feisty storms is greatest into the evening. Severe wind gusts and moderate to large hail are the primary threats. The tornado and flood threat are low but not zero. Storms will need to be watched closely, especially after 2PM.

Forecast

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday morning. Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible through the morning. We will have a chance for a break in the rain and a little sunshine through early afternoon. This is also when temperatures will jump to the middle 60s. Scattered rain and storms are expected to develop into mid to late afternoon with a few strong storms possible.

The risk for thunderstorms will continue through the late evening Tuesday. Again, a few storms may be strong, including after sunset. Temperatures will stay mild Tuesday night, hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The chance for showers starts to taper off through Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

We will have a cloudy start to the day with a few showers possible. Temperatures will be warm early but fall to around 50° by mid-morning. The rest of the day is looking dry with a chance for a little sun in the afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy again Wednesday night with more rain moving into the area. This batch of rain will be out ahead of a cold front that sweeps through the Valley early Thursday morning.



LOOKING AHEAD

Cloudy skies with spotty showers and sprinkles are expected Thursday as temperatures turn much colder. Friday is looking cold enough for a chance of a few snowflakes mixing with any showers. The rest of the extended outlook will be a little cooler.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.