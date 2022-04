(WYTV)- It’s going to be a warmer day but it comes with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will return to the mid 60s this afternoon, but the chance for rain showers increases by midday and into the afternoon.

Showers are likely with the chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures dip into the 40s for out overnight low. The warm trend continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Expect an isolated shower early Tuesday morning.