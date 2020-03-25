Thumbs up Thursday with warming temps and some sun, watching for heavier rain Thursday night

Plenty of time to step out for a little fresh air Thursday with warmer temps, too! One of three rounds of heavier rain i'm tracking arrives Thursday night -- More info here:

TONIGHT

Quiet weather ahead for tonight. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Take in some fresh air and warmer temperatures Thursday! The day begins with sunshine and some scattered clouds. We will have increasing clouds through the afternoon with overcast skies developing into the evening. An isolated shower or sprinkle will be possible into the evening. Temperatures will turn warmer with highs in the mid-60s!

The chance for rain will be climbing into Thursday night. While any showers before sunset are expected to be isolated, after sunset will be a round of steady rain moving into the area. Rain is likely overnight into Friday morning and may be heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm will also be possible. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

We will have a chance for some lingering showers early in the morning. The late morning and afternoon will have a chance for occasional isolated showers or sprinkle but will be more dry than wet. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Another round of heavier rain will move toward the Valley Friday night. Showers become likely again overnight into Saturday with heavy rain possible and a chance for thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is looking like the wettest day of the forecast period. A washout is possible with rounds of heavier showers and thunderstorms. We will continue with rain and the chance for storms into Sunday. Another round of heavier rain and thunderstorms is expected to accompany a cold front that moves through the area Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, new rainfall amounts of around 1.5″ – 2.5″ will be possible and may contribute to some localized areas of flooding. Temperatures turn cooler behind Sunday’s cold front into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.