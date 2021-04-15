This Friday will be around 30° colder than last Friday; cooler weather continuing into weekend

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies, chilly temperatures, scattered showers and a slight chance for a few snowflakes tonight — basically, all the unpleasantries April can bring to the table. We will continue to see bouts of showers and sprinkles overnight with skies remaining overcast. Winds will be a little blustery. Lows drop toward the mid-30s but the overnight breeze will allow for wind chills as low as the upper 20s. As temperatures cool, we will see a chance for a little bit of snow to mix with some of the showers, especially late into the night.

FRIDAY

Quite a chilly and dreary end to our workweek. Friday will be mainly cloudy. Occasional pockets of rain or sprinkles will continue for the area through the first half of the day. Rain chances start to taper off into the evening. Daytime highs will only be in the mid-40s, around 30° colder than last Friday’s high of 75°. It will remain a bit blustery which will make wind chills a factor. Wind chills are likely to dip into the 30s throughout the day.

Rain chances wind down into the evening with plenty of clouds around the area through the night. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s. We will be closely watching cloud coverage late into the night. We have a chance for some holes in the cloud coverage by Saturday morning. Any holes may shave off a couple extra degrees from those lows and put temperatures in frost territory. It’s still a little early for planting but if you’ve purchased plants already, you’re going to want to move them into a covered shelter.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

It will be slightly warmer Saturday, but still cool overall. Highs will be in the lower 50s. We will have a lot of clouds around with some peeks of sun. Saturday is looking like a dry day for the area.

Saturday night

Saturday night is another night where temperatures will be close to frost territory. We will drop to the middle 30s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy through the night.

Sunday

A few more degrees will be added to the afternoon high Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s with a partly sunny sky. A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible, especially during the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next chance at temperatures reaching the 60s is looking like Monday with a high around 60°. Monday also looks like the nicest day in the current forecast period with a lot of sun accompanying the warmer temps. Tuesday is also looking like highs will be around 60° with increasing clouds and rain chances through the day. Rain becomes likely Tuesday night and we will have a chance for some of that rain to mix with snow. Wednesday is looking much colder again with highs returning to the 40s and lots of clouds around.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.