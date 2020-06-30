Thirsty gardens likely with several warm and dry days ahead

Keep an eye on those plants as they're gonna need some water over the next several days. The forecast is trending dry and toasty -- latest outlook:

TONIGHT

We have a comfortable night ahead with no weather hassles expected overnight. Skies will be sunny through sunset with clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 60° for overnight lows.

TUESDAY

Another beautiful summer day ahead Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the area. UV indices will be rather high so don’t forget the sunscreen when spending time outdoors. Sunburn will be possible in as little as 10-15mins. Dew points are not going to be a major factor, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s through the day. This means there will be a little stickiness to the air but nothing that will feel extremely humid. Daytime highs will warm to the mid-80s.

Tuesday night will remain quiet and comfortable. Dew points will stay low so it won’t be an overly humid night. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s for overnight low.

WEDNESDAY

More of the same for the Valley Wednesday with warm weather and sun. The day starts with sunny skies and will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon. Dew points will be in the lower to mid-60s, so there will be a little stickiness to the air but it won’t be extreme humidity. Daytime highs will return to the mid-80s and the UV index will be high for the area. The dry weather will carry over into Wednesday night with clear skies and lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The extended outlook is looking very warm and also very dry. Little rain is expected for the end of the week, through the holiday weekend, or early next week. Temperatures will be heating up for the area, too. Highs will reach the upper 80s for the end of the week, and approach the lower 90s early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,