Winter officially begins Thursday evening (Dec. 21, 2023) at 10:27 p.m. The point when fall ends and winter begins is known as the Winter Solstice. It is also the shortest day of the year in Youngstown.

The tilt of the earth causes our seasons as the sun orbits the sun each year.

The Earth is tilted at 23.5 degrees, creating an unequal distribution of sunlight on the Earth from north to south throughout most of the year.

The only exception is around the equinoxes. This is the reason we have seasons. This is also the reason that winter in the northern and southern hemispheres are opposite of each other.

When is the shortest day of the year?

The shortest day of the year is Dec. 21 here in Youngstown, Ohio.

The sun will rise at 7:44 a.m. and then set at 4:57 p.m.

The daylength is 9 hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds.

The daylength will extend by one second on Dec. 22. The amount of daylight will grow longer and longer from that point until we reach the summer solstice in June.

There is close to six hours of daylength loss, and gained, throughout the year here in Youngstown from winter to summer.

When is the longest day of the year?

The longest day of the year is on June 21 here in Youngstown.

The daylength is 15 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

When are the days equal with the night?

The days are close to being equal with the night in the spring and fall during the equinoxes.

This is the time of the year that the earth is half way though it’s orbit when the angle of the earth does not play a big role in the amount of daylength.