Meteor showers come and go throughout the year. As we start November, we can look for the beginning of the Leonid meteor shower to get underway.

The Leonid shower is only one of November’s meteor showers. The second shower, known as the Geminids start Nov. 19, 2023. The Geminids are known as one of the strongest meteor showers of the year.

The Leonids are known for producing very fast meteors traveling at speeds of 44 miles per second! It can also be very colorful meteor shower.

When does the meteor shower start, peak and end?

The Leonid meteor shower starts on Nov. 3 and will last through Dec. 2 this year. This one month shower does not peak until the middle of the month.

The meteor shower is expected to peak Nov. 17 into the 18th this year.

The moon will be 23% illuminated which will help this year with better viewing.

How many meteors can I see with the shower?

The Leonid meteor shower can produce more, but typically you may see around 15 meteors per hour on a good night near the peak.

On average, according to NASA, the Leonids will display a meteor storm with at least 1,000 meteors per hour! This year will not be one of those years. The last Leonid meteor storm took place in 2002.

When is the best time to see the meteor shower?

The best time for viewing will be around midnight and last through dawn.

Point your feet toward the east and look up into the sky and try to let your eyes adjust to the night.

This shower is known for “fireballs” in the night sky! The shower can produce large explosions of light and color as the meteors interact with Earth’s atmosphere that can last longer than an average meteor strike according to NASA.