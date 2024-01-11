We are stuck in a stormy pattern as we approach the middle of January. This pattern is providing multiple storm systems as well as rain, snow, and wind.

The next storm will push into Ohio and Pennsylvania as the week ends and the weekend starts.

Local weather alerts are already up for this winter storm.

What you can expect out of this storm

A large winter storm will intensify as it moves through the middle of the country Friday and continues to spin-up as it approaches the Great lakes this weekend.

This storm will bring wind, rain, storms, and heavy snow with it as it moves to the northeast.

Timing out the winter storm:

Here in eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania you can expect a quiet start to your Friday. The storm will be entering southwest Ohio.

By Friday afternoon temperatures will be flirting with values that will allow both rain and snow to fall to the ground. We are right on the border for rain or snow locally.

There is a chance for bursts of wet slushy snow later in the afternoon and evening. The air temperature will be above freezing, so the bulk of the snow will melt. There is a chance for some slushy snow accumulation before the wintry mix changes to all rain as the warmer temperatures push in through the evening.

You can expect the wind to pick up through the afternoon and into the evening. Wind gusts will increase late day and into Friday night as the powerful storm moves into the Great Lakes.

Wind gusts up to 50mph, or higher, will be possible into Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures will turn colder into Saturday with gusty wind. The colder air will cause any rain showers to mix to snow showers.

Will we get heavy snow from the Winter Storm?

Cold and blustery is expected through Saturday with snow showers and blowing snow.

Right now, local snow accumulation on the back side of the system looks to be light when compared to the north end of the system where they can see more than a foot of snow north of our part Ohio and Pennsylvania.

We will have the chance to see a coating to a few inches as this storm sweeps through. Heavier snow is expected along the lake shore of Lake Erie as west winds blow in with the system. This wind direction will keep the heaviest snow in the extreme northern snowbelt.

Temperatures will continue to turn colder through the weekend and frigid temperatures are expected through next week as Arctic Air returns to the region through the middle of the month.

Winter is making a return just in time for the coldest part of the year.