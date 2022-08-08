We are into the dog days of summer and the Aug. heat has been sweeping through our region. High dew point temperatures creating high humidity and hot heat index readings have been common this past week.
What is the highest dew point temperature in Youngstown, Ohio
The data found for this story only goes back to 1947 — 75 years ago. The records used only date back that far.
It is not uncommon to get dew point temperatures into the lower 70s in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the summer.
When dew point temperatures climb above the mid-’70s, we start to get into the uncommon territory of the high readings in our part of the country.
The highest dew point temperature here in Youngstown in the past 75 years was on July 15, 1995. It took place around 6 p.m. The dew point temperature jumped to 81° F!
The chart below shows the highest dew point temperatures by hour in Youngstown, Ohio
|TIME OF DAY
|DEW POINT
|MONTH
|DAY
|YEAR
|6AM
|77
|July
|15
|1995
|7AM
|77
|July
|15
|1995
|8 AM
|78
|July
|15
|1995
|9AM
|79
|July
|15
|1995
|10AM
|80
|July
|15
|1995
|11AM
|80
|July
|15
|1995
|12PM
|80
|July
|15
|1995
|1PM
|80
|July
|15
|1995
|2PM
|79
|July
|14
|1995
|3PM
|80
|July
|14
|1995
|4PM
|77
|August
|15
|1995
|5PM
|79
|July
|14
|1995
|6PM
|81
|July
|15
|1995
|7PM
|79
|July
|14
|1995
|8PM
|80
|July
|14
|1995
|9PM
|80
|July
|14
|1995
|10PM
|79
|July
|14
|1995
|11PM
|79
|July
|14
|1995
|12AM
|79
|July
|15
|1995
The heat index shows what the temperature feels like on your body.
According to the National Weather Service, the heat index — also known as the apparent temperature — is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated from the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature.
What is the highest heat index temperature in Youngstown, Ohio
The data found for this story only goes back to 1947 — 75years ago. The records used only date back that far.
It is not uncommon to get heat index temperatures into the mid to upper 90s in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during the summer.
When the heat temperatures climb above 105, we start to get into the uncommon territory of the high readings in our part of the country.
The highest heat index temperature here in Youngstown in the past 75 years was on July 14, 1995. It took place around 3 p.m. The heat index temperature jumped to 115° F!
|TIME OF DAY
|HEAT INDEX
|MONTH
|DAY
|YEAR
|6AM
|83
|July
|15
|1995
|7AM
|83
|July
|16
|1977
|8 AM
|89
|July
|15
|1995
|9AM
|96
|July
|15
|1995
|10AM
|103
|July
|15
|1995
|11AM
|106
|July
|15
|1995
|12PM
|111
|July
|15
|1995
|1PM
|114
|July
|15
|1995
|2PM
|112
|July
|14
|1995
|3PM
|115
|July
|14
|1995
|4PM
|113
|July
|15
|1995
|5PM
|113
|July
|14
|1995
|6PM
|113
|July
|14
|1995
|7PM
|112
|July
|14
|1995
|8PM
|108
|July
|14
|1995
|9PM
|103
|July
|14
|1995
|10PM
|98
|July
|14
|1995
|11PM
|96
|July
|14
|1995
|12AM
|94
|July
|15
|1995