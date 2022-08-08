We are into the dog days of summer and the Aug. heat has been sweeping through our region. High dew point temperatures creating high humidity and hot heat index readings have been common this past week.

What is the highest dew point temperature in Youngstown, Ohio

The data found for this story only goes back to 1947 — 75 years ago. The records used only date back that far.

It is not uncommon to get dew point temperatures into the lower 70s in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the summer.

When dew point temperatures climb above the mid-’70s, we start to get into the uncommon territory of the high readings in our part of the country.

The highest dew point temperature here in Youngstown in the past 75 years was on July 15, 1995. It took place around 6 p.m. The dew point temperature jumped to 81° F!

The chart below shows the highest dew point temperatures by hour in Youngstown, Ohio

TIME OF DAY DEW POINT MONTH DAY YEAR 6AM 77 July 15 1995 7AM 77 July 15 1995 8 AM 78 July 15 1995 9AM 79 July 15 1995 10AM 80 July 15 1995 11AM 80 July 15 1995 12PM 80 July 15 1995 1PM 80 July 15 1995 2PM 79 July 14 1995 3PM 80 July 14 1995 4PM 77 August 15 1995 5PM 79 July 14 1995 6PM 81 July 15 1995 7PM 79 July 14 1995 8PM 80 July 14 1995 9PM 80 July 14 1995 10PM 79 July 14 1995 11PM 79 July 14 1995 12AM 79 July 15 1995 Highest Dew Point Temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Region Airport from 1947 – 2022. Data provided by Iowa Sate University/Iowa Environmental Mesonet – https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/

The heat index shows what the temperature feels like on your body.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index — also known as the apparent temperature — is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated from the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature.

What is the highest heat index temperature in Youngstown, Ohio

The data found for this story only goes back to 1947 — 75years ago. The records used only date back that far.

It is not uncommon to get heat index temperatures into the mid to upper 90s in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during the summer.

When the heat temperatures climb above 105, we start to get into the uncommon territory of the high readings in our part of the country.

The highest heat index temperature here in Youngstown in the past 75 years was on July 14, 1995. It took place around 3 p.m. The heat index temperature jumped to 115° F!