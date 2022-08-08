We are into the dog days of summer and the Aug. heat has been sweeping through our region. High dew point temperatures creating high humidity and hot heat index readings have been common this past week.

What is the highest dew point temperature in Youngstown, Ohio

The data found for this story only goes back to 1947 — 75 years ago. The records used only date back that far.

It is not uncommon to get dew point temperatures into the lower 70s in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the summer.

When dew point temperatures climb above the mid-’70s, we start to get into the uncommon territory of the high readings in our part of the country.

The highest dew point temperature here in Youngstown in the past 75 years was on July 15, 1995. It took place around 6 p.m. The dew point temperature jumped to 81° F!

The chart below shows the highest dew point temperatures by hour in Youngstown, Ohio

TIME OF DAYDEW POINTMONTHDAYYEAR
6AM 77 July15 1995
7AM77 July 15 1995
8 AM78 July 15 1995
9AM79 July 15 1995
10AM80 July 15 1995
11AM80 July 15 1995
12PM80 July 15 1995
1PM80 July 15 1995
2PM79 July 14 1995
3PM80 July 14 1995
4PM77 August15 1995
5PM79 July 14 1995
6PM81 July 15 1995
7PM79 July 14 1995
8PM80 July 14 1995
9PM80 July 14 1995
10PM79 July 14 1995
11PM79 July 14 1995
12AM79 July 15 1995
Highest Dew Point Temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Region Airport from 1947 – 2022. Data provided by Iowa Sate University/Iowa Environmental Mesonet – https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/

The heat index shows what the temperature feels like on your body.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index — also known as the apparent temperature — is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.  If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated from the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature. 

What is the highest heat index temperature in Youngstown, Ohio

The data found for this story only goes back to 1947 — 75years ago. The records used only date back that far.

It is not uncommon to get heat index temperatures into the mid to upper 90s in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during the summer.

When the heat temperatures climb above 105, we start to get into the uncommon territory of the high readings in our part of the country.

The highest heat index temperature here in Youngstown in the past 75 years was on July 14, 1995. It took place around 3 p.m. The heat index temperature jumped to 115° F!

TIME OF DAYHEAT INDEXMONTHDAYYEAR
6AM 83 July15 1995
7AM83 July 16 1977
8 AM89 July 15 1995
9AM96 July 15 1995
10AM103 July 15 1995
11AM106 July 15 1995
12PM111 July 15 1995
1PM114 July 15 1995
2PM112 July 14 1995
3PM115 July 14 1995
4PM113July15 1995
5PM113 July 14 1995
6PM113 July 14 1995
7PM112 July 14 1995
8PM108 July 14 1995
9PM103 July 14 1995
10PM98 July 14 1995
11PM96 July 14 1995
12AM94 July 15 1995
Highest Heat Index Temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Region Airport from 1947 – 2022. Data provided by Iowa Sate University/Iowa Environmental Mesonet – https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/