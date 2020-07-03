The heat wave continues into the holiday weekend

Humidity and shower chances arrive early next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…Low: 67
— A mix of sun and clouds for Independence Day…High: 90 Low: 62
— Sunny and hot Sunday…High: 93 Low: 66
— Mostly sunny hot Monday…High: 95 Low: 70
— Mostly sunny, hot, and a few spotty storms Tuesday…High: 94 Low: 72
— Mostly sunny with a few spotty storms possible Wednesday…High: 94 Low: 71
— Mostly sunny and spotty thunderstorms Thursday…High: 93 Low: 71
— Partly sunny, hot and a few thunderstorms possible next Friday…High: 95