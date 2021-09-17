The final weekend of summer stays warm, big pattern shift comes as fall begins next week

TONIGHT

A mild and humid Friday night is ahead. We will have a few isolated showers or a stray thunderstorm around the region overnight. Not everyone sees rain but everyone has the chance to encounter a shower. Expect partly cloudy skies and a little patchy fog is possible. Temperatures fall to the mid-60s for overnight lows.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

An approaching cold front will bring scattered clouds to the Valley Saturday. There is a window in the early afternoon where skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front sweeps through the area. That feature comes with a chance for a few showers or a stray thunderstorm. While a morning shower is possible, the arrival of the weak cold front into the afternoon will provide the better trigger to touch off a couple of passing showers. We will be warm and humid in the morning with patchy fog possible at sunrise. Highs will reach the lower to mid-80s for highs. Dew points drop again into the evening and winds briefly shift back to a more northerly direction. The falling dew points will mean the chance for a shower ends by the evening and skies will head back toward mostly clear conditions.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will be a tad cooler Saturday night. Lows will fall back into the middle to lower 50s and we will have a chance at a little patchy fog. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.

Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be another beautiful day! Patchy fog is possible again in the morning, followed by more sunshine. It will be a mostly sunny day and comfortable. Humidity levels will stay fairly low with highs around 80°. Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The upcoming week starts warm but will end sharply cooler. Monday will be back in the mid-80s and it will become more humid again. While most of the day is looking dry, we will have to keep an eye out for a few passing showers or storms in the evening. Rain chances will come up a little more on Tuesday with a humid high around 80° and spotty afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Fall officially begins on Wednesday and a cold front will arrive, preparing to deliver a burst of fall weather. We will have lots of clouds around with lower 70s for highs. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. The pattern turns much cooler on the back side of this system. Highs Thursday will struggle to approach 60° and a few showers or sprinkles will be possible. Highs stay in the 60s next Friday with some sun.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.