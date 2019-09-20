The final weekend of Summer 2019 will be warm and humid — Here’s the update on rain chances

You can celebrate the final weekend of summer with tank tops and flip flops -- here's the detailed weekend outlook and an update on rain chances and when temps drop:

TONIGHT

Your Friday night is looking fantastic! Skies will be mostly clear through most of the night and we will not be as cool. It will feel a bit more humid as lows dip to the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Expect a few more clouds around Saturday and it will be feeling more humid through the day. The day begins with mostly sunny skies, followed by a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. The added heat and humidity will enhance our chances for an isolated shower or a thunderstorm to develop. The morning looks dry but between 2PM through about 9PM, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. A washout isn’t expected, just a chance for a couple stray around the region.

It is looking like a nice evening for the big Y-Live Blake Shelton show at Stambaugh Stadium. As stated above though, you may encounter one of those stray showers for the early part of the concert. It will be humid with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s when the gates open, falling to the mid-70s by the final song.

The rest of our Saturday night will be pretty quiet. Expect a few clouds around and it remains humid. Lows overnight fall to the mid-60s by daybreak Sunday.

SUNDAY

The final full day of Summer 2019 will be toasty, breezy, and humid. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds through the day. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts of 20 – 25MPH possible. Highs will rise to the mid-80s with a few spots nearing upper 80s. Sunday evening is also looking dry and warm with clouds increasing ahead of an approaching cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and storms become likely overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As fall begins, we will look for some showers and thunderstorms around the area. Temperatures will turn cooler heading into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.