Temps warm Wednesday, then turn much colder to end the week

TONIGHT

A warm front is lifting through the region tonight with a gradual rise in temperatures through the overnight. Lows will come early, in the mid-20s, with temperatures warming to the lower 30s by morning. Clouds will increase again this evening with mostly cloudy skies throughout the night.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period. The morning will be noticeably warmer with temps in the lower 30s at daybreak. Afternoon highs will jump to around 40° but there will be a breeze driving wind chills down to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day as a cold front approaches the region. A few afternoon showers or flurries are possible. The chance for snow showers will continue into Wednesday evening and we will need to keep an eye on the southern fringe of our viewing area. A swath of snow showers is expected to develop and impact the Pittsburgh area and points south. That swath of snow will be very close to southern Columbiana County, where a dusting to a light accumulation can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening.

Colder air will spill into the area through the night as lows drop to around 20° early Thursday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with a chance for overnight snow showers and flurries as lake effect snow starts developing off of Lake Erie. Little accumulation is expected overnight, but we will have to watch for a little snow Thursday. We will need to watch for icy spots across the entire Valley Wednesday night. With temps above freezing during the afternoon, we will see some snow melt and any water on the roads may freeze overnight.

THURSDAY

Expect a much colder day Thursday. Temperatures will be around 20° for highs early, with readings dropping into the teens into the afternoon. We will continue to see more clouds than sun and also will have a risk for some snow showers through the day. Lake effect snow is expected to develop by Thursday morning. The band of snow we are watching for will extend up toward Lake Huron and comes with the chance for a little accumulation. A coating to an inch or two is possible under that snowband. Chances for snow end into Thursday night with clearing of the clouds for the area. That sets us up for a very cold night with lows around 0°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The last time our climate recording site at the airport in Trumbull County recorded temperatures below zero was almost three years ago, on January 31, 2019. That morning had a low of -7°. It is looking like our nearly three-year stretch without sub-zero temperatures will come to a close heading into the weekend. Friday will be cold with highs in the middle to upper teens. It will be a mostly sunny day, followed by a mostly clear and frigid night. Lows by daybreak Saturday will be around -5°. Saturday will be another dry day with partly sunny skies and highs around 20°. Highs will remain in the lower to mid-20s through the end of the weekend and early part of next week. We will have a chance for a little more snow in the area heading into next week. Though it isn’t looking anything like what we just went through, I am watching for a little more accumulation snow early next week.

