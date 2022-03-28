TONIGHT

Brrr! Temperatures plunge to the middle teens for lows by daybreak Tuesday. While it will be cold, we aren’t going to see as much snow around. Flurries will taper off through the evening and skies clear out into the overnight. Plan for lots of morning sunshine to go along with the cold Tuesday AM commute.

TUESDAY

We’re looking at a warmer afternoon after the cold start. Highs will climb toward the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon. Plan for lots of sunshine throughout the day. The weather will turn interesting again Tuesday night. Clouds increase into the night as a warm front approaches the region. That front will be pushing rain showers toward the Valley. As those showers arrive, temps will be around to a little below freezing. This means precipitation would begin as a wintry mix, including the chance for a little overnight freezing rain. There is a chance for a few slick spots, especially bridges/overpasses, parking lots/sidewalks and untreated surfaces. Lows will be around 30°.

WEDNESDAY

The chance for a wintry mix will end shortly after sunrise Wednesday with warmer air quickly moving into the area. Keep an eye out for slippery spots around and before sunrise. Any precipitation will change to all rain by mid-morning and tapers off into the afternoon. The second half of the day Wednesday will be pretty nice. Skies become partly sunny and temperatures will be much warmer with highs surging to the mid-60s.

The holes in the clouds will fill back in Wednesday night and temperatures will be mild. Lows will stay in the mid-50s into Thursday morning. The chance for showers returns overnight and will continue into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs will still be in the mid-60s Thursday but don’t get too used to it. A cold front sweeps through the area with scattered showers and a chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be much colder Friday. It will be cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers to end the workweek. Highs Friday will only be around 40°. The weekend isn’t going to be as cold as this past weekend. Highs will be around 50° both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a little sunshine. Sunday will come with a chance for a few showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.