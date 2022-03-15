TONIGHT

The chance for a passing sprinkle ends early tonight. Clouds will start to break up a bit and a little patchy fog is possible into Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY

Patchy fog is possible early Wednesday. After any fog that develops clears, the rest of the day is looking great! Skies become mostly sunny and temperatures will be warmer. Highs reach the mid-60s. It will stay dry all day. Temps will be a little warmer Wednesday night with lows in the mid-40s. Clouds will increase again overnight.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY THRSDAY

Though it won’t be as sunny as Wednesday, Thursday is also going to be a great day. Skies will become mostly cloudy early in the day. There is a very small chance at a passing sprinkle during the morning but it won’t be a washout. We will continue seeing a lot of clouds around in the afternoon with some peeks of sun possible. Highs return to the lower to mid-60s. Clouds break again Thursday night. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm system will arrive late Friday. The day will start dry but rain chances will be rising into the evening. It will be mild with highs returning to the mid-60s. Clouds will increase through the day with overcast skies likely by evening. The approaching storm system brings rain for Friday night. Off and on showers will continue Saturday with lots of clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50°. Spring officially begins Sunday with highs near 50° and a continued chance for spotty showers or sprinkles. It will be cold enough that any showers in the morning Sunday may mix with a little snow. Temps warm back to the lower 50s next Monday as we dry out from the weekend rain.

