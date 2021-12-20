Temps drop mid-week, trending warmer toward Christmas

TONIGHT

A weak cold front will sweep through the area into Tuesday morning. It will pass by largely unnoticed aside from a few scattered clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for overnight lows.

TUESDAY

No weather worries for your Tuesday. We are looking at some scattered clouds around in the morning and dry weather for the morning commute. Skies will become mostly sunny into the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower to mid-40s. There are no weather worries for Tuesday evening, but we will see our chance for snow coming up overnight. An approaching cold front brings an increase in clouds with some spotty snow showers developing by daybreak Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid-20s and blustery winds will develop, allowing for wind chills as low as the middle to upper teens by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

We start the day with some spotty snow showers around the Valley. A few bursts of snow that can drop visibility are possible during the morning commute. Our chances for snow will start to fall through the afternoon with scattered clouds. This storm system will bring a chance for, at most, a dusting to a light coating of snow in spots. It will be cold enough for snow to stick so we will have to keep an eye on roads Wednesday morning. Any bursts of more moderate snowfall can lead to a quick and brief slickening of the roadways.

The chance for snow fades through the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A brisk wind will be in place all day long. Highs will be in the lower 30s but wind chills will be between 15° and 25° throughout the day. A stray afternoon flurry isn’t out of the question but most of the snow showers will be in the morning. Clouds will continue clearing out into Wednesday night and winds will start to come down a bit. Lows will drop toward the lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts off dry for the Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the mid-30s. We will have another window with a chance at a little snow or a mix of a little rain and snow into Thursday evening. Though the risk is looking very small, a few evening slick spots are possible Thursday as a warm front lifts into the area. Christmas Eve will be warmer with highs back in the lower 40s. It will be a cloudier day with rain developing into the evening. Santa will be wearing a raincoat as he visits the rooftops of the Valley Friday night with rain showers likely throughout the night. The temperatures will be warm Friday night, slowly rising to the upper 40s to around 50° by Christmas morning. There is a chance for a few showers lingering in the area Christmas morning. Temperatures start around 50° but will fall toward the middle to lower 40s in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40° both Sunday and Monday as another storm system approaches the region, bringing some showers Monday.

