TONIGHT

It won’t be as cold tonight but still cold enough for patchy frost to be a concern. Lows will be in the mid-30s and pockets of frost are possible, primarily in low-lying and rural areas. We will stay dry overnight with a few passing clouds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We will have a nice start to the weekend! Temps will be cool in the morning but even warmer Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. Highs warm to the upper 60s. There is a very small chance at a sprinkle in the evening but it will be a struggle for rain to reach the ground with dry air still in place. Rain chances will climb Saturday night.

Saturday Night

Clouds increase as the next storm system approaches. We will have scattered showers developing with a chance at an isolated thunderstorm by morning. It will be a warmer night. Expect lows in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Sunday

Make sure you plan for some raindrops with any of your Sunday plans. It isn’t going to be an all-day washout but we will have spotty showers and thunderstorms around the area throughout the day. Peeks of sunshine will take high temperatures to around 70° Sunday afternoon. We will have a small chance at a few gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off though the evening. Expect scattered clouds Sunday night. Lows will drop to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is looking like a nice day to kickoff the first workweek of May. Skies will be partly sunny and dry weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and brings more scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be around 70°. A few early morning showers are possible Wednesday but rain chances end early and the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s. Temps drop to the lower 60s Thursday with sunshine and scattered clouds. More showers are possible Friday with lots of clouds and highs around 60°.

