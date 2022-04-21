TONIGHT

Clouds clear out and the overnight will be a little cooler compared to last night. Lows will fall to around 40°. The overnight will be dry but there is a chance for areas of fog to develop. Fog may be dense in spots to start the day Friday.

FRIDAY

After any morning fog clears, we will have a pretty decent morning and early afternoon Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine through the start of the day. Highs Friday will be in the middle 60s. There will be an increase in clouds through the afternoon. A passing shower or sprinkle is possible through the afternoon. Rain chances continue climbing into Friday evening. Showers are likely for Friday night into Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. It will be a warmer night with lots of clouds. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

A warm front lifting through the region Saturday morning brings rain showers to kick off the weekend. Scattered showers are likely early in the morning with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances end by the afternoon and clouds will break. We will have a big surge in temperatures Saturday afternoon with highs rising to the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night is looking dry, quiet, and warm. We will have mostly clear skies throughout the night. Lows will only drop to the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday

Sunday is certainly a day to get outside and enjoy the warm temperatures while we have them. It will be dry with a light southerly breeze. Expect partly sunny skies. Highs warm to around 80°. Mild temperatures will continue Sunday night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s again with partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Enjoy that weekend warmth while we have it because we will start heading back to chilly temperatures next week. Highs Monday will still be mild, reaching the lower 70s. A cold front arrives Monday and brings rain with a chance for thunderstorms. That cold front also opens the door for chilly temps to return. Highs will be around 50° Tuesday. Temps drop to the mid-40s Wednesday with the chance for showers and we will, again, be watching for a few snowflakes mixing with rain at times. Highs remain in the mid-40s next Thursday with lots of clouds around.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.