Temps back down in the teens tonight, tracking a few more light snows through the workweek

TONIGHT

We have a quiet but cold night ahead. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop to the middle teens overnight. Be mindful that there is an elevated chance of encountering icy spots with any leftover water from melted snow easily able to freeze up

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for at least some filtered sunshine through the first part of the day. Highs will be in the mid-20s. Any thinning of the clouds fades into the afternoon as the chance for snow comes up. Scattered snow showers or flurries develop heading into Wednesday evening, with the best chance at seeing snow for areas south of 224. While the snow won’t add up to much, a light coating to around 1″ is possible into the night. Any snow that falls will easily stick so watch for slick roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow showers end early into the night with overnight lows dropping to the middle to upper teens.

THURSDAY

Thursday is shaping up to be a quiet and dry day for the Valley. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon peeks of sun. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s, slightly warmer than Wednesday. The evening is also looking dry but snow chances do climb into the night. Light snow showers and flurries develop into Friday morning and a light coating of snow will occur into the morning commute. The lows will be in the upper teens, aiding any snowfall in sticking. As a result, Friday morning will be another one with the chance for slick and snowy roads during the AM commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will begin with some light snow around the area during the morning commute. While it is looking like snow tapers off by early afternoon, a light coating is expected through the morning, during the morning rush hour, and slick roads will be possible. The forecast will be active this weekend, too, and you will want to pay close attention to the forecast. Scattered snow is expected to develop Saturday and continue into Sunday. This storm system has the potential to be a heavy snow event. A lot of this hinges on the track and strength of the storm. What I am confident on at this point is we will see some snow Saturday into Sunday and some accumulation is likely, along with the timeframe that comes with the highest risk of slick travel conditions being Saturday night into Sunday morning. What remains in question is how much snow we receive, if there will be any mixing in our area which some data is hinting at, and how low temperatures drop on the backside of this system. A lot of uncertainty remains and I will be watching the evolution of this system in the data through the week. Another timeframe I am also watching that has the potential for some heavier accumulations will be a potential Tuesday storm system. That, too, needs to be monitored as it also could bring an impactful snow to the area or a wintry mix. Check back for updates through the week right here at WYTV.com or in our 33 WYTV newscasts from 5-7 AM, 6 PM, 7 PM and 11 PM.

