Temperatures will be a bit warmer Thursday, watching for a few storms Friday

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear early this evening with an increase in clouds through the night. Temperatures will drop a little faster this evening but bottom out in the mid-50s again by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Another warm day ahead Thursday. Highs will jump to the upper 70s to around 80°. Expect scattered clouds with periods of partly sunny skies. There is a slim chance of a stray shower in the morning. While most of the afternoon will be dry, a late afternoon or evening shower isn’t out of the question. There is a slightly better chance at a couple of passing showers or storms Thursday night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with very mild temperatures. Lows will only slip into the middle to lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with a chance for a few morning showers or thunderstorms and lots of clouds around. We have a window in the early afternoon for a little clearing in the clouds and some sun. Highs will be warm, reaching the upper 70s to around 80°. The better chance for wet weather comes Friday evening as the cold front we are tracking moves into the region. Spotty rain and thunderstorms are expected into the evening, and a couple of the storms may be a little gusty. Rain chances continue to rise into the night as the cooler air approaches. It will take until Saturday morning for the cooler air to arrive. Temperatures will slide into the mid-60s by daybreak Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will mark the pivot point from our stretch of unseasonably warm days to more seasonable weather for a couple of days. Rain is likely Saturday morning as the cold front passes. Showers will taper off into Saturday evening, transitioning to more lake effect showers and sprinkles overnight. Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday morning, with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Temperatures Saturday night will be much cooler, falling into the 40s. Sunday will be breezy and cooler with some sun. We will have a chance for a few Sunday showers in the snowbelt with highs struggling to near 60°. Temperatures stay in the 60s for highs Monday and Tuesday.

