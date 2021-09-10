Temperatures warming through the weekend

TONIGHT

A cool night ahead with lows in the lower 50s. Rural areas will easily be able to reach upper 40s before sunrise. Skies will be clear and starry tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

After the cool morning, get ready for a beautiful afternoon! Humidity stays low as warmer air rushes back into the area. It will be a mostly sunny day and a bit breezy. The southerly wind will help temperatures jump to the upper 70s for daytime highs.

Saturday Night

It won’t be as cool of a night Saturday. We will have a mostly clear sky. Evening temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Sunday

Sunday will be even warmer for the area and is looking like a nice summer day overall. It will become more humid into the afternoon and evening as dew points jump back into the 60s. Highs for the day warm toward the mid-80s. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. We will need to keep an eye on Sunday afternoon and evening for a stray shower. While the airmass overhead will be pretty dry overall, a frontal boundary that will skirt the area just to our north will try to develop a shower or an isolated storm. The chance at seeing a shower is very low due to a lack of overall moisture to feed any showers or storms. However, a slight jump in available moisture earlier in the day may help in the development of a little rain. We will keep an eye on this through the weekend. Expect scattered clouds around Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The early part of the week will be warm and somewhat humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday with another low chance for a passing shower or storm, mainly north of Youngstown. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing our next best chance at scattered rain and thunderstorms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.