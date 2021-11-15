Temperatures warming through mid-week, cold front bringing more rain in a few days

TONIGHT

It will be a quiet night with slightly colder overnight lows. Temperatures will drop toward the mid-20s by daybreak. Expect scattered clouds through the night. A few flurries remain possible, mainly across northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. While little accumulation is expected for our area, you may encounter snowy roads in the morning if your travels take you north into Ashtabula and Crawford counties.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be a partly sunny day and a tad warmer. Highs will be in the lower to near mid-40s for the area. It will be a dry day so if you’re looking to rake up any of the last remaining leaves, you can tackle that task Tuesday.

A warm front will be approaching the Valley Tuesday night and brings an increase in clouds and a shift in the winds. The coldest part of the night will be early into the overnight with lows in the lower 30s. Temperatures are likely to climb a few degrees by morning as skies cloud up, southerly winds pick up and warmer air starts pushing into the region.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the current forecast period. Expect lots of clouds through much of the day and a strong, southerly breeze. Wind gusts in the 20-30MPH range are possible throughout the day. We also have a chance for a couple of isolated sprinkles, mainly early in the day. Highs will warm to the lower 60s. Temperatures remain warm Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the area. We will remain cloudy and breezy with an increasing risk for rain. Showers become likely toward Thursday morning with temperatures hovering in the 50s most of the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will sweep through the area early Thursday. Highs for the day will be in the early morning, when temperatures will still be in the lower 50s. Expect falling temperatures into the afternoon, with temperatures falling into the 40s. Showers are likely with the cold front Thursday. Friday will be colder with highs back in the upper 30s. The lake effect machine fires up again with a chance for a mix of rain and snow to wrap up the workweek. The lake effect ends by Saturday and the weekend begins with a partly sunny sky. Highs return to the lower to mid-40s. We will be watching for a few more isolated showers to end the weekend and the risk for both rain and snow increases again next Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.