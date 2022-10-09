RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans are clear on 33 Pinpoint Radar as high pressure is building near the area. That will help keep weather calm through the middle of the week.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are gong to fall from the low 60s to the mid 40s tonight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect a wonderful fall evening with clear skies and temperatures dipping into the low 40s overnight.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Plan for a cooler start to Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s with some clouds. Expect some clouds to clear by noon and temperatures in the low 60s by mid-day.

FUTURE TRACKER

This evening stays clear. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight as clouds develop. Tomorrow morning will start cloudy, but temperatures will reach the low 60s by noon and some cloud cover will go away. Plan for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clouds will clear overnight into Tuesday. Look for a sunny day with temperatures nearing 70.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies will last throughout Monday. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 70s. Warmer temperatures in the low 70s last into Wednesday, but a chance for rain showers enters the forecast Wednesday evening (30% PM). A bigger chance for rain comes on Thursday (70%). That will also drop high temperatures back into the low 60s. Cooler temperatures will last into the weekend with small shower chances on Friday (20%) and Sunday (30%).