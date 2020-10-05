Temperatures warming early this week, watching for a little gusty wind

Normal highs are in the mid-60s and we're looking at several days with above average daytime highs this forecast period -- Here's what to plan for this week:

TONIGHT

We have a cool night ahead with lows around 40°. Other than cool temperatures, there are no weather worries in the forecast. Skies will be clear overnight into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY

We will have warmer temperatures moving in Tuesday. It will be a mostly sunny day and we are looking at an uptick in winds across the area. A warm southwesterly breeze will develop with gusts up to 25MPH possible. Highs jump to the upper 60s, a few degrees above average for the time of year. We will remain breezy Tuesday night with a few clouds around. It will be a warmer overnight with lows only falling to the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Gusty winds are expected at times Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 35MPH are possible during the day. It will be warm with highs around 70°. Expect sunshine and some scattered clouds. A cold front will be headed in our direction but will not have a lot of moisture to work with. We are looking at scattered clouds Wednesday evening and a very low chance at an isolated shower or sprinkle. It will be a little cooler Wednesday night with lows in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though Thursday will be a little cooler, it will still be a nice day overall with more sunshine for the Valley. Temperatures will rise above average again to wrap the week and the warmth will carry over into the weekend. The best chance for rain comes this weekend as remnants of the tropical system named Delta will pull moisture toward our area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.