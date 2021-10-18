Temperatures warming early this week, next cold front comes late-week with rain and more cooler temps

TONIGHT

It’ll be a bit chilly for tonight. Skies will be mainly clear and lows will drop to around 40°. Rural communities and neighborhoods have a chance to touch the upper 30s for overnight lows.

TUESDAY

After the chilly morning comes a warmer afternoon for the Valley. Skies will be sunny at sunrise and remain mostly sunny throughout the day. We will have a light breeze with highs near 70°. Tuesday night will be quiet and not quite as cool. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the middle to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

The morning commute will be just a shade warmer, as will the afternoon Wednesday. Expect sunny skies in the morning and a mostly sunny afternoon. We will have a light breeze in place again through the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. The next storm system will be on our doorstep by Wednesday night. An increase in clouds will take place overnight with a chance for a few showers by daybreak Thursday. Temperatures will be pretty mild Thursday morning with lows in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will sweep through the area Thursday, bringing both clouds and showers. Rain is likely Thursday, especially into Thursday evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s before the cooler temps return. Friday comes with lots of clouds and spotty showers through the day with mid-50s for highs. Saturday will come with a bit more sunshine, though a stray shower still can’t be ruled out. Highs stay in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.

