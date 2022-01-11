Temperatures warming a bit mid-week, dropping again into the weekend

TONIGHT

Tonight will be much quieter compared to yesterday night. Skies will be mostly clear and it won’t be as cold. The low temperature will be early tonight, in the lower 20s. Temperatures overnight slowly rise toward the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Wednesday. Winds will remain a bit brisk tonight, causing wind chills in the single digits at times early tonight with wind chills rising to the teens as temperatures climb.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off a little warmer. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s early in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny in the morning. Daytime highs jump to around 40° in the afternoon and a brisk wind is likely. The winds will keep wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s during the day. Skies will become mostly cloudy through the afternoon and remain mostly cloudy into the evening. There is a chance for a flurry or passing snow shower overnight Wednesday. Lows will be around 30°.

THURSDAY

A cold front sweeps through the area Thursday and will result in another day with mostly cloudy skies for the Valley. An occasional snow shower or flurry is possible throughout the day. Little accumulation is expected with temps at a little above freezing. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. A passing snow shower or flurry remains possible into Thursday night as colder air starts pushing back into the area to end the workweek. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking a little colder with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will only make it to the upper 20s with a passing flurry possible in the morning. Saturday is going to be a cold day. Highs will be in the upper teens with mostly cloudy skies. We warm to near 30° Sunday with continued mostly cloudy skies. A storm system that will bring snow to the east coast will be on my radar Sunday night. There is data showing that system grazing the Valley which could allow for overnight snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning. We will be watching this closely into the weekend but it is still several days out and the data remain conflicted. The track will be key in how it impacts our area with a chance for travel impacts Monday morning if it takes the more inland path. We will continue to monitor the track of that system into Monday with the chance for snow in the area continuing. Tuesday also has a chance for a little snow.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.